More consistency with bottom toolbar and buttons.
-
dfunstufff
I'm really liking the new 6.9 update. The Dev team finally put the tab overview's additional menu (three dots) at the bottom along with other UI improvements. However, I feel like the consistency is still not there yet. For example, when selecting multiple tabs, the additional menu is back at the top again instead of the bottom. Same goes with the setting search button.
Improvements in this area will be great for the UI.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Good catch! Can you tell me a bit more about the Settings Search button, though?