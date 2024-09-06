Vivaldi Android stable 6.9 breaks how google looks
On vivaldi android stable 6.9.3451.35,
Go to Google and search anything. OR search anything from the address bar with google selected as default search engine.
It should look like this(for reference chrome browser):
But it looks like this :
I'm currently experiencing the same issue. So, until the issue is fixed, I changed Google search url to 'http://www.google.com/search?q=%s' ' on PC Vivaldi and I'm using it in sync. Try this and wait for the fix together!
@skysean97 how did you change the search url, I can not find out where
Aaron Translator
Change it on PC and sync it to your phone
@hbatalha said in Vivaldi Android stable 6.9 breaks how google looks:
how did you change the search url, I can not find out where
@skysean97 I just switched to bing for the time being
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Sorry for the trouble.
A fix is on the way.
Fixed with version 6.9.3451.58, thank you!