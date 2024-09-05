Question about closing two Vivaldi instances
Hello there.
I have a question, I have two monitors and I use some Vilvaldi windows on both monitor in separated ways.
And I have a problem when I want to close BOTH instances, because when I do so and open the browser later, only one instance is restored instead of both.
How can I do to change it? It is kinda annoying for me.
Thank you in advance!
mib2berlin Soprano
@yural
Hi, use Exit from the Vivaldi menu
or Ctrl+Q in the main window, all other windows get closed but restored at next start.
I guess you have Last Session enabled:
If you use the X in a window it get not restored, so close 4 windows with X only the last one is restored.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mib2berlin Vivaldi on Windows f.ex. has no Ctrl+Q.
I guess that was because Q is near W and was the goal to disable accidentally hitting Ctrl+Q.
yojimbo274064400
I think @yural is referring to the use of multiple Profiles and when reopened Vivaldi only opens the last active profile. If that is so then starting Vivaldi with --profile-directory parameter set maybe an option.
Which operating system are you running Vivaldi in?