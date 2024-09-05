Unsolved Can't install Vivaldi
-
I can't install Vivaldi.
I get this message:
org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.NoReply: Did not receive a reply. Possible causes include: the remote application did not send a reply, the message bus security policy blocked the reply, the reply timeout expired, or the network connection was broken. ???
-
@eduardl Remote application? Is this a Snap package, as otherwise it shouldn't be remote. Version of Linux and of Vivaldi, plus whether your system uses Wayland or X.
-
ingolftopf
@eduardl
Hi, welcome to 'Vivaldiverse'.
Have fun here, with the browsers and maybe also on Vivaldi's own ‘Mastodon’ instance social.vivaldi.net
Have you tried downloading Vivaldi normally from the Vivaldi download page?
Vivaldi and Linux harmonise wonderfully with each other.
Vivaldi has been very well-developed for Linux right from the start.
-
@eduardl Debian 12 and Ubuntu 22 works nice with the deb package from vivaldi.com.
-
-
@eduardl My problem still exists (see above).
How can I solve this problem, because I'd like to use Vivaldi again.
-
@1eduard You still haven't said what version of Linux you use.
-
Linux 21 Vanessa
-
@eduardl Sorry,
System:
Kernel: 5.15.0-119-generic x86_64 bits: 64 compiler: gcc v: 11.4.0 Desktop: Cinnamon 5.4.12
tk: GTK 3.24.33 wm: Mutter dm: LightDM Distro: Linux Mint 21 Vanessa base: Ubuntu 22.04 jammy
Machine:
Type: Laptop System: Acer product: Aspire A515-45 v: V1.10 serial: <superuser required>
Mobo: LN model: Calla_LC v: V1.10 serial: <superuser required> UEFI: INSYDE v: 1.10
date: 12/09/2021
Battery:
ID-1: BAT1 charge: 42.8 Wh (100.0%) condition: 42.8/53.2 Wh (80.4%) volts: 12.6 min: 11.6
model: COSMX AP20CBL serial: <filter> status: Full
CPU:
Info: 6-core model: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with Radeon Graphics bits: 64 type: MT MCP arch: Zen 2
rev: 1 cache: L1: 384 KiB L2: 3 MiB L3: 8 MiB
Speed (MHz): avg: 1397 high: 1398 min/max: 1400/2100 boost: enabled cores: 1: 1397 2: 1396
3: 1397 4: 1397 5: 1397 6: 1397 7: 1397 8: 1397 9: 1397 10: 1397 11: 1398 12: 1397
bogomips: 50306
Flags: avx avx2 ht lm nx pae sse sse2 sse3 sse4_1 sse4_2 sse4a ssse3 svm
Graphics:
Device-1: AMD Lucienne vendor: Acer Incorporated ALI driver: amdgpu v: kernel pcie:
speed: 8 GT/s lanes: 16 ports: active: HDMI-A-1,eDP-1 empty: none bus-ID: 05:00.0
chip-ID: 1002:164c
Device-2: Chicony HD User Facing type: USB driver: uvcvideo bus-ID: 3-4:3 chip-ID: 04f2:b72b
Display: x11 server: X.Org v: 1.21.1.4 driver: X: loaded: amdgpu,ati
unloaded: fbdev,modesetting,vesa gpu: amdgpu display-ID: :0 screens: 1
Screen-1: 0 s-res: 3840x1080 s-dpi: 96
Monitor-1: HDMI-A-0 mapped: HDMI-A-1 pos: right model: 20W_LCD_TV res: 1920x1080 dpi: 3048
diag: 184mm (7.2")
Monitor-2: eDP pos: primary,left res: 1920x1080 dpi: 142 diag: 395mm (15.5")
OpenGL: renderer: RENOIR (renoir LLVM 15.0.7 DRM 3.42 5.15.0-119-generic)
v: 4.6 Mesa 23.2.1-1ubuntu3.1~22.04.2 direct render: Yes
Audio:
Device-1: AMD Renoir Radeon High Definition Audio vendor: Acer Incorporated ALI
driver: snd_hda_intel v: kernel pcie: speed: 8 GT/s lanes: 16 bus-ID: 05:00.1 chip-ID: 1002:1637
Device-2: AMD Raven/Raven2/FireFlight/Renoir Audio Processor vendor: Acer Incorporated ALI
driver: N/A pcie: speed: 8 GT/s lanes: 16 bus-ID: 05:00.5 chip-ID: 1022:15e2
Device-3: AMD Family 17h HD Audio vendor: Acer Incorporated ALI driver: snd_hda_intel
v: kernel pcie: speed: 8 GT/s lanes: 16 bus-ID: 05:00.6 chip-ID: 1022:15e3
Sound Server-1: ALSA v: k5.15.0-119-generic running: yes
Sound Server-2: PulseAudio v: 15.99.1 running: yes
Sound Server-3: PipeWire v: 0.3.48 running: yes
Network:
Device-1: Realtek RTL8111/8168/8411 PCI Express Gigabit Ethernet vendor: Acer Incorporated ALI
driver: r8169 v: kernel pcie: speed: 2.5 GT/s lanes: 1 port: 2000 bus-ID: 03:00.0
chip-ID: 10ec:8168
IF: enp3s0 state: up speed: 1000 Mbps duplex: full mac: <filter>
Device-2: MEDIATEK MT7921 802.11ax PCI Express Wireless Network Adapter vendor: Lite-On
driver: mt7921e v: kernel pcie: speed: 5 GT/s lanes: 1 bus-ID: 04:00.0 chip-ID: 14c3:7961
IF: wlp4s0 state: up mac: <filter>
Bluetooth:
Device-1: Lite-On Wireless_Device type: USB driver: btusb v: 0.8 bus-ID: 1-3:2
chip-ID: 04ca:3802
Report: hciconfig ID: hci0 rfk-id: 2 state: down bt-service: enabled,running rfk-block:
hardware: no software: yes address: <filter>
Drives:
Local Storage: total: 476.94 GiB used: 54.79 GiB (11.5%)
ID-1: /dev/nvme0n1 vendor: Micron model: 2210 MTFDHBA512QFD size: 476.94 GiB speed: 31.6 Gb/s
lanes: 4 serial: <filter> temp: 32.9 C
Partition:
ID-1: / size: 467.89 GiB used: 54.78 GiB (11.7%) fs: ext4 dev: /dev/nvme0n1p2
ID-2: /boot/efi size: 511 MiB used: 6.1 MiB (1.2%) fs: vfat dev: /dev/nvme0n1p1
Swap:
ID-1: swap-1 type: file size: 2 GiB used: 0 KiB (0.0%) priority: -2 file: /swapfile
Sensors:
System Temperatures: cpu: 40.0 C mobo: N/A gpu: amdgpu temp: 37.0 C
Fan Speeds (RPM): N/A
Repos:
Packages: 2518 apt: 2512 flatpak: 6
No active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list
Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list
1: deb [arch=amd64] https: //dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main
Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/libreoffice-ppa-jammy.list
1: deb http: //ppa.launchpad.net/libreoffice/ppa/ubuntu jammy main
Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nordvpn.list
1: deb https: //repo.nordvpn.com//deb/nordvpn/debian stable main
Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/official-package-repositories.list
1: deb http: //packages.linuxmint.com vanessa main upstream import backport
2: deb http: //archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu jammy main restricted universe multiverse
3: deb http: //archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu jammy-updates main restricted universe multiverse
4: deb http: //archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu jammy-backports main restricted universe multiverse
5: deb http: //security.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ jammy-security main restricted universe multiverse
Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list
1: deb [arch=amd64] https: //repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/winehq-jammy.sources
1: deb [arch=amd64 i386] https: //dl.winehq.org/wine-builds/ubuntu jammy main
Info:
Processes: 314 Uptime: 1h 16m Memory: 7.11 GiB used: 2.8 GiB (39.4%) Init: systemd v: 249
runlevel: 5 Compilers: gcc: 11.4.0 alt: 11/12 Client: Cinnamon v: 5.4.12 inxi: 3.3.13
-
@eduardl said in Can't install Vivaldi:
org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.NoReply: Did not receive a reply.
Crosspost: https://forums.linuxmint.com/viewtopic.php?t=429401
-
@eduardl I run Vivaldi 6.9.3447.44 on Debian 12 Cinnamon and Ubuntu 22 LTS GNOME and never had a Dbus policy error.
-
@DoctorG Yes, I did (very) much to solve this problem!
Now, the right answer, please?
-
@eduardl How had you installed Vivaldi? With Installer from vivaldi.com? Or Flatpak?
Let us debug the installing.
Open Terminal (=shell)
Run this command to monitor DBus.
dbus-monitor
Open an other terminal window
Run commands
wget -c https://vivaldi.com/download/vivaldi-stable_amd64.deb
sudo dpkg -i vivaldi-stable_amd64.deb
Now watch messages in dbus-monitor.
Scroll up in dbus-monitor window
Mark all with mouse
Copy
Paste here with </> button as code block
//EDIT: fixed typos.
-
@DoctorG At this moment I don't dare to debug the installation because I'm busy with other things and I don't want to lose information.
The previous weekend I used an old laptop and Vivaldi runs perfectly.
So, I assume the problem is in a newer version of Linux!
-
@eduardl said in Can't install Vivaldi:
At this moment I don't dare to debug the installation
Then come back later and please ping me if you need more help.
-
@DoctorG I'll. Thank you so far!
-
@DoctorG said in Can't install Vivaldi:
@eduardl How had you installed Vivaldi? With Installer from vivaldi.com? Or Flatpak?
Let us debug the installing.
Open Termina/Shell
Run this command to monitor DBus.
dbus-monitor
Open an other terminal window
Run commands
wget -c https://vivaldi.com/download/vivaldi-stable_amd64.deb
sudo dpkg -i vivaldi-stable_amd64.deb
Nwo watch messages in dbus-monitor.
Scroll up in dbugs-monitor window
Mark all with mouse
Copy
Paste here with </> button as code block
Sorry, but I don't understand this line! Paste where?
-
@1eduard said in Can't install Vivaldi:
I don't understand this line!
Which line?
@1eduard said in Can't install Vivaldi:
Paste where?
As codeblock here in the reply.
How a codeblock is formatted?
3 Backticks in a line at start, the text and 3 Backticks in a line at end.
Like this:
```
THIS IS CODE
```
-
@DoctorG Thanks!
(never heard of 'backticks'?)
-
@1eduard said in Can't install Vivaldi:
(never heard of 'backticks'?)
If you use the quote/reply link below a post, you have the reply toolbar with the </> button, that is the same codeblock format.