video casting broken on 6.9? **UPDATE** Bug reported VAB-9941
-
When starting a cast the browser crashes and pops up a dialog to "clear the cache" and "retry". I've tried that a couple of times but still no go.
Bug was confirmed and reported, VAB-9941. Hopefully they can squash this bug.
Thanks,
Patrick
-
@psully73
Hi, I am sorry but how do you cast on Vivaldi Android.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
-
Will do, I'll check all the goodies and post the info.
-
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
Have the same issue. If you go to an embedded html 5 video that support casting it will crash when trying to cast.
Here is an example of a swedish news outlet video that have support for casting. Try to cast the video to a device and it will crash
-
@Veddu
Hm, I don't get the cast icon, not even on YT.
YT app and my TV streaming service can cast, strange.
I never cast from my mobiles only from laptop or PC.
-
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
Youtube embedded videos dont show any cast icons for me neither. Just a handful of html5 embedded videos do that.
Here is the cast icon shown for me for the video I posted above.
-
@Veddu
I am sorry but I cant test this, not even Chrome can cast this video on my device.
-
Here's what I'm using,
Vivaldi 6.9.3451.43
Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S23Ultra one UI 6.1
The following link is an example of a video that crashes the browser.
https://tv.aftonbladet.se/video/373891
Patrick
-
@psully73
Ah, now I get the cast icon and can crash Vivaldi.
Please report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
Will do, Thanks!
Patrick
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've confirmed the crash and we're investigating the issue.
Thanks for bringing this bug to our attention.