New update deactivate theme for stacked tab bar
Hi,
As the title suggest, the tab bar isn't reacting to the theme change. It stays grey.
Before the update, it was showing a color based on the theme color.
Ans as I'm on it, I'm searching for the way to hide the search bar when scrolling (mine is at the bottom). Many months ago I had the hide when scrolling, but since some time, it doesn't do it ans I don'f find it in the settings.
Thank you un advance,
Yvain
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Yvain
Are you able to share a screenshot of what you see regarding the Tab Bar colors?
To hide the toolbars when scrolling go to Settings > Appearance & Theme and toggle off "Show scrollbars" if the option is enabled.
Here.
Before the update, it was dark green.
Ans for the option regarding the scrolling, mine is already deactivated. I tried to reinstall Vivaldi, but nothing changed.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Thanks for the screenshot. I checked and a dev is already working on fixing it.
Thank you!
What avoir the other bug?
Ans as I'm on it, after reinstalling Vivaldi, I can't activate the "play in background". In fact, I activate the setting, it seems it isn't registered. The toggle doesn't keep the active stage.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Yvain
Hi, this is a known issue, reported and confirmed in the bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
Hi mib,
I understand, thank you!