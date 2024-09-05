Implement ESET Extension
Hello,
is it possible to implement ESET in Vivaldi so that Browser Privacy & Security and Safe Banking & Browsing work?
ESET support says that there must be an interface from Vivaldi for this.
Greetings
yngve Vivaldi Team
@neolock If whatever they do works in Chrome, and Edge, etc., then it should work in Vivaldi, but like in all those cases, they will have to adapt their setup mechanisms to update the right application and profile
In any case, they will have to be MUCH more specific about what that "interface" is supposed to be.
Support told me that they couldn't tell me exactly what was needed.
Perhaps only the programmers could say that.
Recently they added Brave.
Version 17.2.7.0
New: Added Brave support For Browser Privacy & Security, Safe Banking & Browsing
No idea whether Vivaldi needs to talk to ESET or ESET needs to talk to Vivaldi.
It's a shame that ESET didn't tell me more about it.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@neolock This is something ESet will have to handle on their own.
My guess is that they insert an extension into the profile of the user, but to do that they need to figure out where the profile is located, so they have to customize for each browser. That does not require any support from us, everything they need is available from the Windows Registry, they just have to look it up.