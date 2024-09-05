https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/memory-saver/

this page doesn't really explain how automatic works... without knowing that it is hard to understand what to choose.. automatic or 1 hour idle.

the video also isn't helpful in this regard.

How does Automatic decide when to hibernate a tab?

Tabs that you rarely visit will be hibernated a lot sooner than the ones you view often.

"a lot sooner" is very vague... are we talking minutes here? tens of minutes? over a hour?