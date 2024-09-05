Tab Memory Saver - Automatic
-
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/memory-saver/
this page doesn't really explain how automatic works... without knowing that it is hard to understand what to choose.. automatic or 1 hour idle.
the video also isn't helpful in this regard.
How does Automatic decide when to hibernate a tab?
Tabs that you rarely visit will be hibernated a lot sooner than the ones you view often.
"a lot sooner" is very vague... are we talking minutes here? tens of minutes? over a hour?
-
RasheedHolland
@dalinar said in Tab Memory Saver - Automatic:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/memory-saver/
this page doesn't really explain how automatic works... without knowing that it is hard to understand what to choose.. automatic or 1 hour idle.
the video also isn't helpful in this regard.
How does Automatic decide when to hibernate a tab?
Tabs that you rarely visit will be hibernated a lot sooner than the ones you view often.
"a lot sooner is very vague"... are we talking minutes here? tens of minutes? over a hour?
Good point, I also wonder what it means. Yesterday I decided to check it out, because I was running out of RAM, but it did nothing to free up RAM. In fact, a bug report has already been made, see link.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98050/memory-saver-auto-hibernate-doesn-t-seem-to-be-working/25