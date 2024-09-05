Vivaldi 6.9 crashing
-
I just updated Vivaldi 6.9, and now it keeps crashing, I am running iOS 18 beta 8
-
@LilaUraraka
Haven't noticed any crashes on iOS 17.6, but we'll test iOS 18 too.
Is there a specific action that triggers the crash?
-
@jane-n simply opening the app crashes it immediately, can’t do anything with it right now
-
I was unable to reproduce the crash on iOS 18 beta.
What if you long press on the app icon and select New Search/Private Search? Does the app still crash then too?
-
is the video, I forgot to attach it initially the initial post
-
Did you try the long press option?
Alternatively, you could try opening a link from another app, that usually triggers the browser to open.