Windows Application fault
-
My PC has been freezing - screen only as sound carries on - Event viewer is reporting Vivaldi erroring. ( I still did a clean install of the Video driver as well as Vivaldi and the OS is up to date)
I've been through the troubleshooting guide to no avail.
Error log below:
Faulting application name: vivaldi.exe, version: 6.9.3447.41, time stamp: 0x66d8aa86
Faulting module name: unknown, version: 0.0.0.0, time stamp: 0x00000000
Exception code: 0xc0000005
Fault offset: 0x00000000002136b4
Faulting process ID: 0x35bc
Faulting application start time: 0x01daff7602b22af8
Faulting application path: C:\Users\andre\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Faulting module path: unknown
Report ID: d9594509-1d55-4f02-854a-27b96a14cd1d
Faulting package full name:
Faulting package-relative application ID:
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@biggles3309 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@biggles3309 said in Windows Application fault:
My PC has been freezing - screen only as sound carries on
Is that a private or company PC?
Do you use external security apps?
Do you use external system cleaner apps?
Which OS version?
Does that freeze happens always or when?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@biggles3309 said in Windows Application fault:
I've been through the troubleshooting guide to no avail.
What have you tried?
-
Its a private PC with Sophos AV running. No System cleaner apps.
Windows 10 Pro 22H2 OS build 19045.4842
The freeze up happens quite reguarly. EventViewer is showing every two minutes at the moment.
-
@DoctorG
On top of a clean install I have tried using the guest profile, trying another browser, disabling ad blockers / trackers, I've disabled all extensions and I've made sure Sophos isn't casuing the issue.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@biggles3309 Your error log is a crash of a Vivaldi browser process.
Virus scanners scanning local data in background and SSL connection can cause freezes or crashes.
I do not know if your antivirus affects Vivaldi.
It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.
Here's more info about how to send crash dump files: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
And Windows crashdumps from Vivaldi in folder
C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\CrashDumps\can help teh devs, too
-
@DoctorG Thank you, I will do that.