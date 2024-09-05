Korean hackers attack to Chrome
-
Are there any actions to be implemented, in our PCs, following the attack by Korean hackers on Google Chrome?
Could data of European users have been stolen?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@clango said in Korean hackers attack to Chrome:
following the attack by Korean hackers on Google Chrome
Source of such attack?
-
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@clango said in Korean hackers attack to Chrome:
Could data of European users have been stolen?
We do not know if data on your PC was stolen.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Type confusion in V8 in Google Chrome prior to 128.0.6613.84 allowed a remote attacker to exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-7971
August 21, 2024:
This update includes a security fix from Chromium upstream to resolve “CVE-2024-7971: Type Confusion in V8”, an exploit for which exists in the wild.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-five-6-8/
vivaldi://system/
CHROME VERSION 128.0.6613.126