Forum Errors | Unaccesible Threads, User Profiles, Unable to Post
mib2berlin Soprano
Forum block threads.
Hi, since today I cant open some threads and/or cant post.
This thread for example: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100780/ublockorigin-lite-how-to-check-what-it-really-blocks/16
I get errors like Emoji database cant loaded and other strange errors.
I clean cookies, reload with F5 so far.
It work in Edge.
Cheers, mib
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck
No!
Cleaning all caches fix it.
Was still strange, I could open some threads but others not
Case closed.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Yeah, NodeBB is kind of a "web app" so it uses JS and background XHR requests to get content instead of actually "loading" a topic. So possibly something changed on the backend conflicting with your cached content.
Also sometimes over-zealous adblocker rules will block a XHR request because it contains strings that matches tracker/ads urls and some topics will fail to load.
@Pathduck
Thank you.
I tried to solve this thread but failed miserably it's really odd how many steps a user have to do to mark a tread as solved.
@mib2berlin said in Forum block threads.:
I tried to solve this thread but failed miserably
Then don't do it
It doesn't really matter
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Sometimes the connection is not stable/fast with routing in Germany. Internet Providers and bad Peering.
And the XHR of NodeBB forum does not always work as expected.
Hi,
Since a couple of days I'm facing some problems accessing Posts or User Profiles.
Usually:
Logged in: Problems
Logged out: Ok
Noticed yesterday on Desktop too
Anyone else?
This is in latest Vivaldi Stable
6.9.3451.43
Thank you
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Zalex108 Cookie/oAuth problems?
I do not encounter such issues today but had it yesterday 3 times on the whole day.
Forgot to mention,
Sorry.
Did it (remove cookies and clean cache) before record the vid and post, problem remained.
Even I can't access the Topic on Mobile, I'm replying from Desktop.
I'm just aware of this since Friday 06/09
Aaron Translator
@Zalex108
Hi, I posted the same, cleaning the cache solved it for some time.
I had the issues only on my laptop with Linux, reboot to Windows or on other devices work.
At the end I reset my profile, now I am fine again, I had other issues in this profile anyway.
I bet there are other solutions.
It happen only in thread I post myself, I could open new threads in most cases.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100808/forum-block-threads
Cheers, mib
derDay Supporters
@Zalex108
if you are not using the internal blocker, then go ahead but if you do:
I got the same error some days ago, when I had problems with overblocking. Even if you have disabled the internal blocker, the lists are kind of used (see thread "No blocking" is still blocking [VB-109072])
so you could try to disable alle your lists and check, if the error persists
-
@mib2berlin
Can access some Topics but ok for mostly all.
@derDay
I guess the AdBlocker should either block all or none instead of some.
I prefer not to reset the profile,
being Android without root, it's too much work.