Vivaldi 6.9 on Android: Easier than ever to make Vivaldi your own with revamped Settings Menu
jon Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi 6.9 on Android is here, bringing a completely revamped Settings Menu with improved categories and search, making it easier than ever for you to take control of your browser.
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
I really love the new settings screen.
HalleAndert
It is not possible to add the current website to the reading list. The button to add a website is grayed out.
@halleandert: that's right
mib2berlin Soprano
@HalleAndert @pgmost
Hi, this is fixed internally but doesn't make it into the stable release.
I hope we get the fix in one of the next updates for 6.9.
Cheers, mib
HalleAndert
@mib2berlin: Good to hear that the problem has already been resolved.
m.p.y. Supporters
Thanks for the new version.
Are you still providing apk packages directly on the Vivaldi site? I can't find those anymore....
atlemo Supporters Vivaldi Team
it's a nice setting UI
@m-p-y
Go to https://vivaldi.com/android/ and click on "Alternative download stores."
did they fix the exit by double-clicking the "back" button?
-
@temkem
Can you elaborate what the issue is about?
There is an option in Settings > General to enable/disable double tap for closing the browser.
Christoph142 Soprano
@jane-n: VAB-9392
@jane-n The problem is that on the latest vivaldi snapshot build, this option does not work, so I ask you: does this option work now on vivaldi stable?
-
@Christoph142 Thanks for the bug number,
@temkem, unfortunately no, the bug has not been fixed yet.
Waliactico
Hi, since the last update some sites don't show the mobile version correctly (i. e. google searches don't show info like movies cast and other similar info showing before, and some other webs have screwed up zoom and menus). Should I downgrade?
After the update, the browser no longer opens. What could have happened?
mib2berlin Soprano
@iampeto
Hi, no idea but you can try to start Vivaldi from an external link.
There is a bug with huge background images, I would try to reset it or change to a internal image/color.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
I have uninstalled it and reinstalled it (2 times - Galaxy Store and PlayStore), but it does not work any more after this latest update.