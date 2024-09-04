Drop down arrow in address bar missing
ShiftintoTurbo5
Since the latest update the drop down arrow in the address bar is missing. Do not know how to get this feature back.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ShiftintoTurbo5 I see it in Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37 Win 11
@ShiftintoTurbo5
gone for me too
mib2berlin Soprano
@ShiftintoTurbo5 @alexileki
Hi, maybe an extension does this after the update, you can start Vivaldi without extensions editing your Vivaldi desktop shortcut with
--disable-extensions.
Still missing
Ok i found how to make it come back for me, go to settings > privacy > show typed history. Tick "in address field"
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ShiftintoTurbo5 Can happen if you had unticked "Typed Addresses" in Settings → Adressfield → Dropdown Priority.
ShiftintoTurbo5
@alexileki Yep that fixed it! Thanks, it was driving me crazy!!!! This is the only web browser nowadays that has a drop down arrow in the address bar!!!