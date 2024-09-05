Solved AdGuard Mv3 fails if restrictive Content Security Policy
DoctorG
A next try after uuBlockOriginLite. Adguard.
AdGuard Mv3 has problem on sites with strict Content Security Policy.
It tries to inject a script/blob and that fails.
I can see that in Devtools Console.
Refused to load the script 'blob:https://******.de/c3084a22-0e31-40d4-87af-d0d28c8e5778' because it violates the following Content Security Policy directive: "script-src 'self'". Note that 'script-src-elem' was not explicitly set, so 'script-src' is used as a fallback. injectViaScriptTag @ VM37:43 injectFunc @ VM37:60 (anonymous) @ VM37:65
I do not know if such will reduce blocking.
Any knowledge?
I uninstall AdGuard Mv3 now and try others.
@DoctorG, in which site? never had problems of this type with the Vivaldi blocker
@Catweazle AdGuard Mv3 tries to inject scripts, thats fails f.ex. om my blog - check Devtools → Console.
Does not happen with Vivialdi Blocker, as it does not inject scripts in HTMLs DOM.
And AdGuard Mv3 is slow compared to uBO or uBOL; slowdown in display of webpage rendering.
@DoctorG, I can't see any strange things or errors in the dev tools in your blog. Seems that the Vivaldi blocker + Web Eraser script are a better option than AdGuard Mv3 and for sure faster.
The netsurfer use among others the RR Adblock, try also with this one if you prefer an extension.
It's experimenting time with all these new Google crap.
barbudo2005
….and try others.
Not to be impertinent, but just so your frustration doesn't increase after you've tried this all (and "others"):
Your conclusion will be that there is nothing for you that satisfies you like uBO. This is the painful reality.
DoctorG
@barbudo2005 Next candidate is the little Ghosty
My problem finding a extension which UI is not overloaded or more a graphic design study(stupidity) is not easy. I will check more next.
//EDIT: No, UI is not what i like, flickers while clicking on button; less settings - sad. uBO is so powerful.
OK, i will stay with uBOLite now. Blocks sufficuent.
barbudo2005
i will stay with uBOLite now.
Why, if you can keep uBO until June 2025?
@barbudo2005 Because i will test if it is sufficient for me.
@DoctorG said in AdGuard Mv3 fails if restrictive Content Security Policy:
Any knowledge?
Unsure, but I recall mv3 blockers doesn't handle well the CSP requests (or this is what I read time ago).