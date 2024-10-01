#1 Jon von Tetzchner (Vivaldi) and Laurent Ach (Qwant) – For a Better Web
brucelawson
In this podcast series, I interview people from across different communities and industries who, in their own way, are fighting for a better web. In this first episode, I chat to Jon von Tetzchner, CEO of Vivaldi, and Laurent Ach, CTO of Qwant, to talk about the unique missions and values of Vivaldi and Qwant—two […]
stardepp
The video with Jon and Laurent Ach is fitting:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGaNjCLIH-k&t=8s
DoctorG
Bruce is a good interviewer.
03:37 The importance of embracing diversity and why adopting to users is Vivaldi's way. (Jon von Tetzchner/Vivaldi)
05:30 Managment styles, flat structure and silent leadership & importance of team work (Jon/Vivaldi)
08:05 On surveillance, profiling and privacy. What is the solution? (Jon/Vivaldi)
11:30 On surveillance, profiling and transparency (Laurent Ach/ Qwant)
15:38 Is online advirtising evil ? ( Laurent / Qwant)
22:43 Vivaldi, on advirtising and ad blocking (Jon/Vivaldi)
25:00 How does Qwant work (really detailed) - (Laurent/Qwant)
38:03 Importance of user feedback (Laurent/ Qwant)
41:30 Relationship with Vivaldi community/userbase, Vivaldi volunteers, relying on constant user feedback (Jon/Vivaldi)
DoctorG
@iqaluit Thanks for timeline of the interview!