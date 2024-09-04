Nuova Snapshot Desktop 6.10.3458.19
Folgore101 Translator
Extra a tarda notte – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3458.19
Nella seconda snapshot di oggi abbiamo alcune soluzioni più importanti per te.
Changelog
- [Calendar] Shortcut to create event doesn’t work when an event is selected (VB-108868)
- [Chromium] Upgraded to 128.0.6613.126
- [Crash] Progressive Web Apps of Google Meet and 3CX (VB-109156)
- [Crash][Feeds][PopOut Video] PiP from feeds (VB-109019)
- [Crash][Tabs] On resource metrics refreshed (VB-108492)
- [Media] After unlocking the OS, media starts in all background tabs: improved fix (VB-108758)
- [QR] Cannot save the correct code after editing the URL (VB-107407)
- [Sync] Duplicate device is synced after “Reset remote data” (VB-108318)
- [Tabs][Settings] Add setting for double click to rename (default), close, or ignore (VB-109007)
- [WebCompat] navigator.usb.requestDevice fails to show selection popup for device (VB-101499)
- [Workspaces][Menus] “Open Link in Another Workspace → This Window” not available if only one workspace (VB-109159)
PS: @Ruarí lavora anche di notte.