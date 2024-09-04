Nuova Snapshot Desktop 6.10.3458.4
Folgore101 Translator
Correzioni successive al rilascio - Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3458.4
Nella snapshot di oggi ti aggiorneremo su Stabile e su una serie di correzioni aggiuntive, alcune delle quali saranno trasferite su Stabile nel prossimo futuro (dopo i test).
Changelog
- [Calendar] Better visual grouping in Tasks Panel (VB-108857)
- [Calendar] Importing an ICS-file with tasks does not work (VB-108748)
- [Calendar] Show completed tasks not working (VB-108931)
- [Commands] Command Chain Button Remains after Deleting Command Chain (VB-99646)
- [Chromium] Upgraded to 128.0.6613.117
- [Crash] During oAuth (VB-108982)
- [Crash] During webview resizing in some cases
- [Crash] Relating to tab zoom (VB-108564)
- [Crash][Settings] “Reset Privacy and Security Settings to Default” (VB-109063)
- [Extensions] Keyboard shortcuts don’t work after restart (VB-107662)
- [macOS] Pressing/clicking interactive elements should be possible even when backgrounded (VB-25869)
- [Mail][Contacts][Feeds][Panels] Open state is not saved on restart (VB-108983)
- [Media] After unlocking the OS, media starts in all background tabs (VB-108758)
- [Tabs] Renaming does not work on the first tab (VB-109048)
- [Tabs] Stack display gets shifted on hibernating it (VB-108457)
- [Tabs][Sync] Synced tabs have wrong order (VB-108890)
- [Themes] Manual theme schedule also changes the private window’s theme (VB-94696)
- [Workspace][Settings] Rules activate the wrong tab (VB-109016)