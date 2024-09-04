"Failed to fetch", Yahoo stopped working, with the 6.9 update
-
I use yahoo mail through a proxy. Before update, it run normally like other mails.
After the update, yahoo mail can not be logged in the mail. The error is "Failed to fetch".But Gmail through the proxy runs well as before.
I am sure this started with the 6.9 update. I used the 6.9 Snapshot before and found this issue. I went back to the old version，and it ran normally again.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@SMaker
Hi, this is a bug in Vivaldi or Yahoo change something.
I try to add a Yahoo account with OAuth but stuck with the same error, creating a app password in Yahoo and use this in Vivaldi work.
There are several treads about.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/search?in=titlesposts&term=Failed to fetch&matchWords=all&by=&categories[]=191&searchChildren=false&hasTags=&replies=&repliesFilter=atleast&timeFilter=newer&timeRange=&sortBy=timestamp&sortDirection=desc&showAs=posts
-
@mib2berlin it works. Thanks!