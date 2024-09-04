Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
We already have Tab Rename feature and it's cool, Thx.
But can we also have the opportunity to open tab with "name", that it get from Bookmarks "Nickname" field when we open it from Bookmarks panel?
