Hi!

I think it would be great to have the option to export settings to a file, so that in the case you mess something up, you can easily restore the look and behaviour of Vivaldi.

For example:

More than once I accidentally reset my toolbar and had to edit it all again. And sometimes I would like to change the whole look of the browser but if I don't like it or mess somethin up, I would like to go back easily.

Or maybe this function already exist and I'm blind.

-Tim