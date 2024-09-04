Export & import settings
timbosteron
Hi!
I think it would be great to have the option to export settings to a file, so that in the case you mess something up, you can easily restore the look and behaviour of Vivaldi.
For example:
More than once I accidentally reset my toolbar and had to edit it all again. And sometimes I would like to change the whole look of the browser but if I don't like it or mess somethin up, I would like to go back easily.
Or maybe this function already exist and I'm blind.
-Tim
derDay Supporters
@timbosteron
duplicate with https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24801/export-import-for-user-settings
please upvote there
timbosteron
@derDay Thanks. I did't found that via search.
