UI change for address bar, can't center text
As you can see in my screenshot, i have made quite some changes to my ui and everything is good, except for the centering of the text in the address bar.
when it it not selected it is too low and when selected it jumps up a bit, but it removes the bottom parts of the p and g letters
luetage Supporters Soprano
@UinguZero Undo the changes until it works again. Then figure out what went wrong.
@UinguZero Also, no-one can really help you if you don't post the css code you used ...