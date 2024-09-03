Mail Server
I can't connect in Vivaldi Yahoo between mail servers. A month ago it was working. It gives me an error message: Login for "smtp.mail.yahoo.com failed". How do I fix this?
yojimbo274064400
Enable Setting > Mail > Turn on SMTP Logs in Console and then:
try verifying Yahoo account again
when it fails to verify:
select envelope icon located on status
select cog icon
select View Log from popup menu
As highlighted in following image:
select Console tab in DevTools window
review log for possible cause for failed SMTP login, for example:
background-common-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][ r e d a c t e d ] SMTP Client Authentication via AUTH PLAIN background-common-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][ r e d a c t e d ] SMTP Client SERVER: 535 5.7.0 (#AUTH005) Too many bad auth attempts. background-common-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][ r e d a c t e d ] SMTP Client Authentication failed: (#AUTH005) Too many bad auth attempts. background-common-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][ r e d a c t e d ] SMTP Client Closing connection... background-common-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][ r e d a c t e d ] SMTP Client Socket closed.
where line 2 and 3 show reason for failure as Too many bad authentication attemps
