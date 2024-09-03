Unsolved Corrupt preview
-
Hi. Have a problem with site preview in speed dials, it repeatedly corrupts images, don't know why It`s third preview on left
-
@dimitrij9euro Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Well... what site is it?
-
@Pathduck This is https://baza-knig.ink/ but it not only this one, after some time it fix itself. This one I remember to do a screenshot. Some times it clear and on next tab opening - corrupted. While I write this message, it did whole cycle again
-
@dimitrij9euro I have no idea, it generates the thumbnail just fine here.
Maybe something goes wrong in thumbnail JPG generation. Site seems unstable.
If you go to your browser profile, under
VivaldiThumbnailsfolder you find the jpg images, sort by date and try to find the "broken" image.
-
mib2berlin
@dimitrij9euro
Hi, open the bookmarks page, select the folder (Torrent in this case) and hit Update Thumbnails.
There is also a reload button on a speed dial if you hover over it for single reload.
-
@mib2berlin When manually updating the preview everything is fine. But without my participation, it is periodically updated and most often the image is normal, but sometimes with image artifacts.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I suspect some the protection behind website causing sometimes broken connections.
-
@Pathduck Can't find it. Here?
-
mib2berlin
@dimitrij9euro
Ah, I had a second view on your screen shot, now I understand what you meant with "corrupted".
I never saw this, sometimes page loading is to slow and I get only parts of the page but pixelated not.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@dimitrij9euro You find your browser profile path in Help > About. Then look in the folder named
VivaldiThumbnails.
Probably many files there, so try to sort by date.
Then you open it in an image viewer, and see if the JPG image itself is corrupt or if it's just showing corrupt in the browser SD.
-
@Pathduck Surprisingly, the images in the folder are normal. I will try to capture the moment of the damaged photo both in the browser and in the folder
-
@dimitrij9euro OK then if you in the browser go to url:
vivaldi://vivaldi-data/thumbnail/CXCORUALWAD2X7HGHS6D4TA3BPLMRDLP.png
Replace the filename above with your filename.
Does it look broken?