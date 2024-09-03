Post release fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3458.4
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot bring you up to date with stable and a bunch of additional fixes, some of which will be backported to stable in the near future (following your testing).
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@Ruarí Thanks for fixing VB-108983.
jimmynewtron Patron
Now this is a set of fixes, go team
does printing working again or is it still broken?
7th updated
@nofashion Do a Standalone install and check on your Windows.
@nofashion Works on my Windows 11 23H2 + Debian 12 KDE + Ubuntu 22 LTS GNOME Waxland.
@Thot Yeah, the side panel no longer reverts to the top (Bookmarks in my case) panel on each restart for me now.
RE.: RENAMING THE TAB
A new name (tab title) that is longer than 55 characters gets cut off after renaming.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
derDay Supporters
can someone confirm or is it a already known bug?
- (make at least so many exceptions, that you have a list to scroll)
- go to settings - privacy & security - site settings exception list
- scroll down and delete one entry
the list jumps to the top and doesn't stay where you were, so that you have to search/scroll for the last deleted entry
so it's pretty tedious/annoying to clean your list
Win10 22H2
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@derDay I'm assuming this is something introduced in 6.10 Snapshots and the issue is not in Stable? Otherwise you could've just posted a topic for Stable
Did you test in Stable? Is it the same there? If it's only in Snapshots it would be a regression which generally get higher priority for fixes than a bug that's been around for a very long time.
Also you're not being specific enough - there are several different exception lists on the settings page - Tracker & Ad blocker, Website Permissions, Third-party cookies.
Anyway I found the following:
VB-108819 Deleting a website permission scrolls back to top of list
derDay Supporters
@Pathduck
I had the same bug in the last snapshot and because I'm using a snapshot, I'm posting in the snapshot thread
sorry, since you can't use different languages in different vivaldi profiles, I have to guess the english expressions but I thought, that site settings exceptions is the right one ️
VB-108819 Deleting a website permission scrolls back to top of list
thanks anyway
I can confirm that VB-108748 (Importing an ICS-file with tasks does not work) is now working. Great job!
