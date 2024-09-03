Two questions: 1. filters set up no longer work 2. still manually select and move when first setting filters
Some time ago I created a whole series of filters to organize my email flow into folders. Since a few months, this no longer happens automatically; the emails are no longer placed in the various folders and remain in the inbox.
What I find frustrating when creating a filter is that the filter does not work for the mails that have meanwhile already crept into the inbox. You then have to select them all individually (or with the search function) first and manually move them to the desired folder.
How can both problems be solved.
Thanks for any contribution that brings me closer to the solution.
yojimbo274064400
@RobVdvvr said in Two questions: 1. filters set up no longer work 2. still manually select and move when first setting filters:
- Is the filter enabled under Settings > Filters?
- If you create a new filter does that work?
AFAIK webmail filters are triggered on receipt of message server, i.e. they cannot be applied retrospectively
ltgorm Vivaldi Team
@RobVdvvr Can you go to mail settings and settings for filters and see what value is selected in the "Search In" box? It should say "All Messages" unless you really wanted to only search in certain folders or views.