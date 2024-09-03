Vivaldi sync change in last update
Previously, there was a button to open all tabs from the device out of sync, now there is not.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@BakoThePenguin You do not have the cloud button for synced tabs in head of window?
@DoctorG I have it, but right now its some sort of storage with my workspaces, in the past you just opened all these tabs at home, and did not look at how beautiful they are in sync. Before change there was a button below all tabs to open them, and they just goes right to their workspaces (In sync, they were just a bunch)
Okey case closed, we've got on sidebar "Windows" aka Windows manager, u can see all ur tabs in here and open from that place exclusively.
It's not so intuitive