ailton14012014
I would like to suggest the option of placing new search engines manually by entering URL search, I know it has already been reported that using sync on desktop it synchronizes too, but those who only have mobile have no way
@ailton14012014
It's an old topic, a wish expressed many times, but... Here I envision it as a tweak program on android that logs into an account and can add search engines, hints to them... and so on, anything that can be improved in this way. But who would write it?
That is, a program that does everything that the android/browser can not, replacing the browser on the desktop.
mib2berlin
@ailton14012014
Hi, there is a feature request already, it is tagged as "NICE TO HAVE".
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/40148/customizable-search-engines
It has many user votes since 2019.
Cheers, mib
ZZalex108 locked this topic
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests