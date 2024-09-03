Open image in a new front tab
-
Akbalder Ambassador
Right now, using "Open image in a new tab" opens the image in a background tab instead of a front tab. I miss the possibility to open an image in a front tab.
Could we have both possibilities (as on regular links): "Open image in new tab" AND "Open image in background tab"?
-
mib2berlin
@Akbalder
Hi, I guess these posts should be in the feature request section, I will tag to move it from a moderator.
Cheers, mib
-
Jjane.n moved this topic from Vivaldi for Android