Google indexing
A month ago I noticed that Google stopped indexing new blog articles. Do you know the reason?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hey @dristic!
When you go to your blog's Dashboard > Settings > Reading. Is the setting for Site visibility enabled or not? Feel free to toggle the setting to the option you prefer.
@jane-n Thanks for the reply. Blog visibility is ok. Until a month ago, the articles were properly indexed.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
There are separate visibility settings available for each post as well. Have you checked those? They're in the SEO section at the bottom of the post editor.
Visibility is checked. Bing indexes well. I think the cause should be found in the new way that Google indexes sites. Take a look this page: https://www.vincentschmalbach.com/google-now-defaults-to-not-indexing-your-content/