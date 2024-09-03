Two tabs closing with mouse key programmed for cmd+w
-
I have Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37 .
I'm on Mac Sonoma 14.6.1
Problem started this week Aug 25, 2024.
Using a Logitech Mouse that has one of its buttons programmed for Cmd+W. Only for Vivaldi (not for Firefox, Chrome, or Safari, or for any other app), it closes 2 tabs together.
Cmd+W on keyboard works OK.
I've tried restarting, fiddling with tab settings, etc.
Vivaldi issue? Odd mouse quirk not duplicatable on any other browser?
Thanks for any suggestions.
-
@DonScott And it is ALWAYS only 2 tabs closing together. No more!