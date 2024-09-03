What are the new features of the next version of 7.0
Ericwang2022
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ericwang2022 Just have a intense look into your and you will see which extraordinary features the Vivaldi team will give you for Vivaldi 8.0 in 2027 (or later).
SCNR.
@Ericwang2022, I don't know, only sure that v9 will be compatible with Neuralink.
@DoctorG Sorry, it was my mistake， It should be version 7.0
@Catweazle great
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ericwang2022 We do not leak new features
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ericwang2022 said in What are the new features of the next version of 7.0:
It should be version 7.0
After Version 6.9 you will 6.10, 6.11, 6.12 … and so on.
7.0? I do not see such version in near future.
barbudo2005
You don't need a crystal ball to guess that Vivaldi's new features for 2025 (V7.5) should be as follows:
1.- Accept all types of filter lists supported by uBO in a similar UI.
2.- Element picker mode.
3.- My filter list.
4.- Logger.
5.- Except function.
Is it too much to ask for a 12-month term?
@DoctorG really?
@barbudo2005 nice,maybe i won't use chrome any more
@Ericwang2022 Apparently he wants V to have a built-in replacement for uBlockOrigin, since Google's manifest v3 is blocking that. Good luck.