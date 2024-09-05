Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
On the Setting - Webpages - Prefetch, the "Prefetch Resources" box always unchecked itself after checked and restart Vivaldi.
Anyone has the same issue ?
On latest MacOS and latest Vivaldi.
Thanks.
