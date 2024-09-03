Combo box menu position bug
Hello,
I'm using the last version of Vivaldi on Linux (Pop_OS 22.04/Wayland) and now all combo box menu options are showing up in the top left corner of the browser.
This is happening on every single page.
I'm sharing 2 screenshots as examples:
Is this a know issue?
mib2berlin
@leandrojmp
Hi, It is a non-reproducible issue:
Wayland is not officially supported, many users report issues there.
I am on Opensuse KDE, X11, can check later on Wayland.
EDIT: Work on Wayland too.
Try to start Vivaldi in a terminal with:
vivaldi --disable-gpu
Cheers, mib
Thanks, using
--disable-gpuhas no change.
I found this reported as a Chromium bug here: https://issues.chromium.org/issues/358041219?pli=1
Hope this is fixed in a next version, I couldn't find any workaround yet like the other bug I had with Wayland and Vivaldi regarding PiP video.
About the wayland support, it needs to come from Chromium or Vivaldi?
mib2berlin
@leandrojmp said in Combo box menu position bug:
About the wayland support, it needs to come from Chromium or Vivaldi?
As Vivaldi use it's own UI not the Chromium UI I guess Vivaldi have to fix it.
I cant reproduce it using Wayland or X11 but Opensuse Tumbleweed use always the latest KDE version, 6.2 now.
@mib2berlin said in Combo box menu position bug:
I cant reproduce it using Wayland or X11 but Opensuse Tumbleweed use always the latest KDE version, 6.2 now.
I'm on Gnome, so it may be some thing related to GTK.
I will wait to see if this is solved in Chromium and unfortunately change to Firefox if this becomes too annoying.
Should I report this to Vivaldi as a bug or it will not even be looked into since Wayland is not supported?
mib2berlin
@leandrojmp
The Vivaldi team fix Wayland bugs, you can report it.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Can not confirm issue with 6.9.3447.37 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS / GNOME / Wayland.
@DoctorG said in Combo box menu position bug:
Can not confirm issue with 6.9.3447.37 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS / GNOME / Wayland
Thanks, I'm on Pop OS 22.04 / Gnome / Wayland / Intel integrated GPU.
I will wait a couple of days to see if there is any movement on the Chromium issue, if not I will probably need to change to a newer distro like Ubuntu 24.04, this is the second usage breaking issue that I have with Vivaldi and Pop OS that there is no fix yet.