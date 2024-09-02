Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
How to I configure Vivaldi to:
"switch to the pinned tab to the right"
after I "ctrl+w" to close a pinned tab
Please close I have solved this.
I was using an unpin+close-tab command
therefore I was unable to achieve this until i bound ctrl+w to keyboard shortcut = close tab
thank you
