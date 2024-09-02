Since 6.9.3447.37, the history is not showing old entries
-
Since version 6.9.3447.37, the history is only showing the most recent access to some pages, even if they were accessed months ago.
I tried logging out and back in, but it didn't help.
I'm concerned that the information might have been removed from the server, or if it's a bug, I hope it can be recovered once the bug is fixed.
-
I forgot to mention that my browsing history is set to 'Forever.' This might be one of the reasons, as I started using Vivaldi a year ago.
-
@tarod Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@tarod Did you have used Vivaldi Sync between devices?
-
-
@mib2berlin Yes, i remember such issue happend to me some months agowhen i synced between devices and history was shortened in time range or some days were missing.
-
@tarod
Please report it to the bug tracker, I hope a developer can reproduce it.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
Thank you all for your answers.
@DoctorG Yes, I have a PC, a laptop, and a smartphone, all synced. However, many old entries are no longer showing up in the History tab when I try to locate a page I visited in the past. I clearly remember visiting those pages in November, December, or January 2024 or even more recently
@mib2berlin this is the bug number VB-109234
-
@tarod
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
Cheers, mib