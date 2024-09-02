error file downloading
-
i click link to download the file, file was downloadad but browser dont end it - shows 100%, fisically file in parts on hard drive, but file not completed by browser
link:
https://www.nexusmods.com/witcher3/mods/1021?tab=files&file_id=32370
(The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Ultimate)
-
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) (64 бита)
Версия 6923341966265dac6a8ac55dfa1cd67cbff52be8
ОС Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4112)
JavaScript V8 12.8.374.24
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko)
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@AliGille Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@DoctorG in private mode browser not load file - starting but stuck in loading.
with another browsee all ok in normal mode.
-
mib2berlin
@AliGille
Hi, I don't want to test a 9 GB file.
Open chrome://downloads and check if there is a "resume/finish" button.
I don't know the exact name.
-
@mib2berlin in this:
"Error: An unknown server error has occurred. Please try again or contact your server administrator."
and no update after redownloading
i too not have time to test too large file. i have only noscript and adblock in browser. Guest profile is "broken by default"- he whows download of file but in file list is empty >_< - i dont know downloading are or not, but network not loadef at big % - maybe downloading is stuck
-
mib2berlin
@AliGille
I am sorry, you also need an account to download this file, no idea why it is not working.
I download often .iso files 4-6 GB and this always work.
Just use the tool that work, if Vivaldi stuck use another browser for big downloads, I guess you don't need this often.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin it was logined in guest and private on nexus by my account. it strange. another browser is work, another downloading in Vivaldi worked too, but i sometimes see that Vivaldi have strange "long thinking" with downloaded files, even at same file - file bad download and next he have good download. random strange behavior.
ok thanks! i will waiting to fixing this bug lately somewhere