notifications don't work
When you turn on notations you get the sound but no pup-up alerts
mib2berlin
@kf4bog
Hi, pup-up alerts for what, from a page, the mail client?
How did you install Vivaldi, for user, for all users, standalone?
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
@mib2berlin I installed it for a user on a Windows os version 6.9.3447.37
After reinstalling the software again still doesn't work
@kf4bog Please test at https://www.bennish.net/web-notifications.html if you see notifications.
If no, then check at Windows Start → System → Notifications if disabled for Vivaldi.
And check if you Notification setting in task bar, on top of popup for Notifications not activate "Do Not Disturb" mode.
notifications are on in Windows
@kf4bog Do you get toast notification on the test site?
No I don't
@kf4bog Do you know to use RegEdit.exe?
No i never have
@kf4bog Then i can not suggest to use this, could break more than useful.
@kf4bog uninstall (do not let uninstaller delete browser data!) and re-install, could fix issue with Windows notifications.
still no go. If you use another program they work find. Just not with vivaldi
mib2berlin
@kf4bog
Hi, test the link @DoctorG mentioned in a Guest Profile
Cheers, mib
update .All working good on some sites