Solved Friday poll: desktop tab bar position
-
marialeal Vivaldi Team
I'm going to still call it Friday poll to make us all have a bit of a Friday feeling, even though it is really...Monday.
Here comes an important question! Who of you has challenged the norm and changed the position of the tab bar on desktop, either by putting it at the bottom or the sides?
Cast your vote by heading to our Community Homepage!
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Looks like less than third of you have challenged the norm and moved the Tab Bar to the side (left 19% , right 9%) or bottom (4%) of the browser window. Everyone else (69%) is happy with the Tab Bar at its classical top position.
-
@marialeal, voted, vertical on the right side, same with the Web Panel, minimal wide to show only the icons.
-
oudstand Supporters
does merging it with the address bar into one count?
-
@oudstand, nice, but I prefer it separate, it fit's better muy workflow.
-
oudstand Supporters
@Catweazle ups, I wanted to answer the thread and not directly to your post
-
@oudstand, ah, sorry
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Since I have known the Vivaldi browser, always on the right side.
I have already tried whether it works at the top, but no, the tabs are very clearly arranged on the right.
-
Folgore101 Translator
I keep them at the top, it's more convenient when i drag them into the Bookmarks Panel on the left.
-
derDay Supporters
since "ages" at the right side. for widescreen monitors it's more comfortable
-
Linu74 Ambassador
I prefer the left Site (voted).
Linu74
-
Of course on top! This is the horizontallers way!
-
Right. I used to be multirow on top years ago
-
-
-
-
barbudo2005
Said:
Everyone else (69%) is happy with the Tab Bar at its classical top position.
You have taken a load off my mind, as you assure me that most of the users are reasonable people.
-
Most of the users are horizontallers! Confirmed!
-
For me vertical tabs are more reasonable because of the format of the webpages, which only for movies is horizontal. The pages can show more lines with vertical tabs.