Tab bar keybind changing
After 6.9 the keybinds in the right click tab menu have changed, when pressing right click on a tab, hibernate is now on the keybind "H" instead of "I". Thing is that a tab stack still uses the "I" keybind and now when I want to hibernate a tab I have to press "H H" instead of just "I".
Can I change these keybindings? they're just inconsistent. I found nothing in the settings in the keyboard tab....
@yatoakito You can manually set the letter to use with the Menu Customization settings.
Go to
vivaldi://settings/appearance/and select the menu you want to edit from the dropdown at the top of the
Menu Customizationsection. You can then add a
&symbol in front of the letter you want to use to activate the menu item by selecting the item and hitting
F2or right-clicking and selecting
Rename.
Open Filewould use
Fin this example below: