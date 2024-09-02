YouTube Opened Tabs All Plays
I have a lot of opened YouTube tabs to watch one after the other. But the minute I closed the one that I am watching from the popped out, they all start to play all at once & I have to pause them all to stop the multiple voices from all playing. And it is annoying to go through that almost every time I check a next video to watch.
mib2berlin
@Nakaiman
Hi, this is a bug and reported in the forum several times.
The developer work on a solution and I hope we get an update soon.
As workaround block autoplay in Settings > Privacy.