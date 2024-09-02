Browser keeps dying
For no reason that I can see the browser will crash.
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 6923341966265dac6a8ac55dfa1cd67cbff52be8
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4780)
JavaScript V8 12.8.374.24
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\epper\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Users\epper\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\epper\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
@depperm First thing to do is basic troubleshooting .