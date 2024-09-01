Can no longer open ALL synced tabs from a device
-
Used to be able to sweep tabs from my cell phone by going to the sync cloud, pick device and on the list of tabs, "open all tabs." And then I could work with them or bookmark on my desktop.
Did that functionality move or was it dropped? It was very useful when I had 60 or so tabs on my cellphone.
-
Hi,
Go to the Tabs Panels and check there.
-
maxcorbetti
There appears to be no option in the "Windows Panel" either.
-
@maxcorbetti said in Can no longer open ALL synced tabs from a device:
There appears to be no option in the "Windows Panel" either.
You are right.
Just checked,
Also trying to edit the Menu but there's no option.
I guess this is a missing entry, you can open a Bug Report.
-
I second this as an issue. This is part of my workflow also.