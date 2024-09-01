[bug] Named Tab Stacks forget their name when moved around
-
Hi,
naming tab stacks is really useful but there's an annoying bug: when you move the tab stack around in the Windows side panel it forgets its custom name and switches to the website's title in the active tab. I use the Windows side panel exclusively for re-ordering since moving tabs in the tab bar is kinda totally broken and unusable for me.
Is this a known issue?
-
mib2berlin
@grogge
Hi, this was reported and confirmed today in the bug tracker.
Cheers, mib