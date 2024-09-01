Can't open linked documents in a secure site
-
I'm hoping someone can suggest some settings that I can check / adjust in order to fix this problem. When I am logged into my banking site, and I choose to open an investing newsletter produced by the bank, I have the following problem - instead of just opening the Pdf, it opens another window, which then asks me to login to the bank site again. If I do, and then try to pick the report, it will just open another window and ask me to login yet again. Etc. etc.
This doesn't happen with Chrome or any other browser. Any ideas as to what I can check?
-
@SAF390 do you block ads in the bank site? Try to disable the blocker
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
Try other steps of the troubleshoot guide
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Which bank? Maybe some other user&customer can replicate it.