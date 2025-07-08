-
(original comment)
Hi, while updating to Vivaldi 6.9, I realized that the CSS modifications I used to have icon-only tabs were broken due to the new features, if anyone is going through the same problem, I leave my modifications, I hope it helps someone:
/*CSS Modifications by ItsZariep*/ /* Fix the tab position by removing transforms and changing the position type */ .tab-position { transform: none; position: relative; display: flex; flex-direction: row; height: 30px; width: 30px; z-index: 0; } /* Fix the direction of the tab container */ #tabs-container .resize .tab-strip, #tabs-container .resize .tab-position, #tabs-container .resize .toolbar-tabbar { pointer-events: auto; display: flex; flex-direction: row; } /* Fix tab name overlapping with other tabs */ .tab-position .tab.active, #tabs-container .tab-position .tab.tab-accordion, #tabs-container .tab-position .tab.tab-first-in-group { overflow: hidden; } /* Fix the new tab button by removing the X position calculation */ .tabs-top .toolbar-tabbar .newtab, .tabs-bottom .toolbar-tabbar .newtab { --PositionY: unset !important; left: unset !important; }
-
@ItsZariep said in Icon-only tabs in Vivaldi 6.9:
/Add it at the end of "$INSTALLATION_PATH/resources/vivaldi/style/common.css" /
Regarding this comment, that isn't the best way to do CSS mods. It will be wiped and need to be re-added on every browser update. The best method is detailed in the pined post of the Modifications forum here:
Adding Style (CSS)
- Open vivaldi://experiments
- Enable "Allow for using CSS modifications".
- Open Appearance section in settings.
- Under "Custom UI Modifications" choose the folder you want to use.
- Place your CSS files inside this folder.
- IMPORTANT: The CSS files can't have spaces in the filename or they won't work.
- Restart Vivaldi to see them in effect.
-
7.5 breaks this in two ways:
- Text in focused window is visible
- "+" button is now managed by dynamic element-style so there is no approach to fix that with a custom CSS
for problem 1:
append this to the custom CSS:
.tab.active.button-off .title { display: none; }
for problem 2: depends of what you want:
/* uncomment this if you want the + button (bugged) */ /* .tabs-top #tabs-container .resize, .tabs-bottom #tabs-container .resize { margin-right: -48px; } #tabs-container .resize { position: static; pointer-events: auto; display: initial; flex: 0 1 auto; overflow: visible; } */
/* uncomment this if you DON't want the + button */ /* #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-before > div > .button-toolbar > button, #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-after > div > .button-toolbar > button, #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-before > .button-toolbar > button, #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-after > .button-toolbar > button { display: none;} */
/* This was supposed to put the + button before the window buttons, but the button is broken :(*/ /* #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-before > div > .button-toolbar > button, #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-after > div > .button-toolbar > button, #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-before > .button-toolbar > button, #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-after > .button-toolbar > button { position: fixed; right: 6vw; top: 0vh; } */
so the final full CSS would look like this (i prefer to not have the bugged "+" button):
/* uncomment this if you DON't want the + button */ #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-before > div > .button-toolbar > button, #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-after > div > .button-toolbar > button, #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-before > .button-toolbar > button, #tabs-container .toolbar-tabbar-after > .button-toolbar > button { display: none;} .tab.active.button-off .title { display: none; } /* Fix the tab position by removing transforms and changing the position type */ .tab-position { transform: none; position: relative; display: flex; flex-direction: row; height: 30px; width: 30px; z-index: 0; } /* Fix the direction of the tab container */ #tabs-container .resize .tab-strip, #tabs-container .resize .tab-position, #tabs-container .resize .toolbar-tabbar { pointer-events: auto; display: flex; flex-direction: row; left: -25px } /* Fix tab name overlapping with other tabs */ .tab-position .tab.active, #tabs-container .tab-position .tab.tab-accordion, #tabs-container .tab-position .tab.tab-first-in-group { overflow: hidden; } /* Fix the new tab button by removing the X position calculation */ .tabs-top .toolbar-tabbar .newtab, .tabs-bottom .toolbar-tabbar .newtab { --PositionY: unset !important; left: unset !important; }