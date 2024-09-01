history empty/missing/gone after latest update (6.9.3447.37)
-
after this latest update (6.9.3447.37), I couldn't access my history other than today's.
As you can see in the screenshot, those colors on the dates on the left panel are supposed to indicate that there're history items there. but when I click on any of those colored ones, I return empty. Like zero entries. So wth Vivaldi?
alread tried restarting etc. Going back, I also reported history entries missing after updates. Why does Vivaldi always have to mess with history when it updates? That's what scares me actually everytime there's a new update.
-
The entries are there. The interface is a bit misleading.
In your screenshot, where it shows 'Sunday, August 31, 2024' it is actually a collapsed heading. The history entries are there, but they are just hidden.
Click on the collapsed heading and your history will be revealed.