Where is this audio?
There is you tube audio playing, but it is not in any tab! Where is it? How can I find it? When I close Vivaldi, of course it stops. But some time after restarting Vivaldi, it comes back.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mesns Check Window Panel, in list of windows and tabs you should see a speaker icon of the tab playing.
In very rare, i had it once in a year, cases a crashed Vivaldi process could cause no window being displayed but playing audio. And issue could be caused by a extension.
Thanks for the hints. No luck. The crashed window is the answer, probably. I know which tab would have such audio, but there is no speaker icon associated with it, and the audio does not stop when the tab is closed. Task Manager shows many processes for Vivaldi, and some have some percentage of activity. I will have to simply close them until I find one doing the audio.
Solution: I closed 3 tabs after bookmarking them and a 'hidden' tab appeared with the speaker icon and audio. I had no use for it and closed it. I suspect that my mystery audio is gone. BUT where was that tab? Why did it not show or show as stacked?