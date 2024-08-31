Well done team: Drag-and-drop downloads made me become a Vivaldi Donater
-
I'm not familiar with this forum's structure so just posting here...
One of the most common little annoyances with Vivaldi has been needing to go to my Downloads folder to locate then drag a file to an email or local folder. Well done team on introducing Drag 'n Drop from the Downloads drop-down. Slick as.
Donated.
P.S. The only little improvement I'd suggest is to make it possible to Move a file, not just copy it, to avoid needing to go to the Downloads folder to delete the file later.
-
Hold down the shift key while dragging to move Hold down the ctrl key while dragging to copy
Can you try this? I haven't tried it yet.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@999geek said in Well done team: Drag-and-drop downloads made me become a Vivaldi Donater:
Hold down the shift key while dragging to move Hold down the ctrl key while dragging to copy
Can you try this? I haven't tried it yet.
For me a simple drag copies to another folder. Using Shift + drag, or Ctrl + drag gives a "not possible" icon when over the folder and does nothing.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
-
No worries, thanks for confirming. As is is good enough.