I'm not familiar with this forum's structure so just posting here...

One of the most common little annoyances with Vivaldi has been needing to go to my Downloads folder to locate then drag a file to an email or local folder. Well done team on introducing Drag 'n Drop from the Downloads drop-down. Slick as.

Donated.

P.S. The only little improvement I'd suggest is to make it possible to Move a file, not just copy it, to avoid needing to go to the Downloads folder to delete the file later.