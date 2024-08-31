Not sync
you can sync on pc but bookmarks don't show up on mobile
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hey @kf4bog
Starting with the basics, have you logged in to the same Vivaldi account on all devices you want to Sync and is the syncing status active/done? Secondly, in case you only sync some data not all, double check that bookmark syncing is enabled.
If it's the first sync on a device and you have a lot of bookmarks and other data to sync, it can take some time for the bookmarks to appear.
Hope this helps.